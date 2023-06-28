Naomi Greatorex: Reaching the self-employed with income protection

"Clients were being referred for other types of advice, but not income protection"

clock • 3 min read

This week the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) is focused on raising awareness on the need for income protection among the self-employed and protection adviser, Naomi Greatorex, shares her experiences of work in this area.

The statistics around self-employed people and income protection highlight the huge problem that we, as an industry, need to work together to find a solution to. There are four million self-employed people in the UK, and less than 1% bought IP last year and under 10% have an income protection product at all. It would be great if this focus week from the IPTF on the need for self-employed people to have income protection helps to initiate conversations here. I have been concentrating on reaching out to self-employed people to help them understand the value of an income protection pl...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option

No penalty for claiming for the same condition twice

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Case Study: Paul's Story
Income Protection

Case Study: Paul's Story

"Having an ongoing income and being able to contribute like that was incredibly important for my self-respect"

COVER
clock 02 June 2023 • 2 min read
7Advisers: Raising the profile of income protection one video at a time
Income Protection

7Advisers: Raising the profile of income protection one video at a time

"It's building the foundation for that protection conversation"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 May 2023 • 6 min read