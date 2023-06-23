What does the future look like for employee benefits?

"Fairness, inclusivity, sustainability and wellbeing will be key influences for future benefits decisions"

clock • 4 min read

Matthew Gregson, executive director at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, reviews what the direction of travel is for employee benefits, including key drivers for future designs and where weak links must be addressed.

Investment in employee benefits is increasing as employers respond to both internal and external pressures, including talent shortages, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the ongoing cost of living crisis. In fact, our latest benefits design research[1] with the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) has highlighted that very few employers are reducing benefits funding or failing to deliver on their improvement plans and response to those external pressures in the last three years. 64% plan to improve their benefits funding or have already done so, especially f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Employee Benefits

Alltoogether launches employee benefits platform for SMEs
Employee Benefits

Alltoogether launches employee benefits platform for SMEs

Total reward statements available

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 June 2023 • 1 min read
Employers not offering enough support for injuries or new illness: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employers not offering enough support for injuries or new illness: GRiD

Access to medical specialists is least offered benefit

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 June 2023 • 1 min read
Men are increasingly ready to address mental health issues: RedArc
Employee Benefits

Men are increasingly ready to address mental health issues: RedArc

Communication needs to help men feel comfortable in coming forward

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 June 2023 • 1 min read