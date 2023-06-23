What does the future look like for employee benefits?

Investment in employee benefits is increasing as employers respond to both internal and external pressures, including talent shortages, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the ongoing cost of living crisis. In fact, our latest benefits design research[1] with the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) has highlighted that very few employers are reducing benefits funding or failing to deliver on their improvement plans and response to those external pressures in the last three years. 64% plan to improve their benefits funding or have already done so, especially f...