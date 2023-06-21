The growing interest in private healthcare: What do advisers need to know?

Karen Woodley, head of healthcare distribution at The Exeter, examines some of the key factors that go into ensuring consumers get the right level of health insurance cover and healthcare options as demand for private access continues to grow.
In England alone, 7.3 million people are on an NHS treatment waiting list[1], while 61% of people found it difficult to access NHS treatments in 2021-22.[2] It's not in doubt that the NHS fulfils an essential role in the UK, but numbers show that a fair proportion of consumers are considering private alternatives. A recent YouGov survey showed that over 25% of British adults have considered using private healthcare in the last year.[3] For one third of those who did, it was their first time doing so. For advisers, this growth in demand is hardly new news, but if 33% of private heal...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.