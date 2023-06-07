John Fotheringham: What happens when underwriters are given autonomy?

"Autonomy gives us the ability to look at underwriting on a case-by-case basis"

clock • 3 min read

John Fotheringham, senior underwriter at National Friendly, reviews how granting underwriters more autonomy can help ease broker frustrations with claims decisions and bring about better customer outcomes.

Underwriting teams in large insurers drive impressively consistent results. But with this need for consistency comes a need for seemingly endless audits to ensure everyone is adhering to the letter of the law; namely, the organisation's underwriting philosophy. I know all this because I've been there. The trouble is what you gain in consistency, you lose in autonomy; the ability of the underwriter to make common sense decisions. And it's this lack of autonomy that leads to broker frustrations (not to mention underwriter frustrations). Only recently I read a comment from a broker in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Acromegaly
Underwriting

Spotlight: Acromegaly

Serious illness and disability covers are unlikely to be offered

John Downes
clock 31 May 2023 • 4 min read
Royal London rolls out underwriting changes for diabetes
Underwriting

Royal London rolls out underwriting changes for diabetes

Additional loadings altered

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 April 2023 • 1 min read
Spotlight: Devic's Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Devic's Disease

"It occurs at any age, affecting women significantly more than men"

John Downes
clock 21 April 2023 • 4 min read