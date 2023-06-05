Embedded Insurance: The next growth opportunity for the protection industry

"The next positive battleground for insurers and distributors alike"

clock • 3 min read

In her latest article LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, reviews the opportunities the protection sector can realise through greater adoption of embedded insurance practices, as well as the outcomes for consumers.

We are all too familiar with the old adage ‘Protection is sold not bought' that perhaps we have convinced ourselves that it can't be done any other way.  But what if there was another way, where protection is neither bought nor sold, but customers are exposed to insurance offerings precisely when they need them? In today's fast-paced digital world, consumers are seeking convenience and seamless experiences in every aspect of their lives. The insurance industry, traditionally known for its complex and time-consuming processes, is now undergoing a transformation thanks to embedded in...

