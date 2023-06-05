Embedded Insurance: The next growth opportunity for the protection industry

In her latest article LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, reviews the opportunities the protection sector can realise through greater adoption of embedded insurance practices, as well as the outcomes for consumers.
We are all too familiar with the old adage ‘Protection is sold not bought' that perhaps we have convinced ourselves that it can't be done any other way. But what if there was another way, where protection is neither bought nor sold, but customers are exposed to insurance offerings precisely when they need them? In today's fast-paced digital world, consumers are seeking convenience and seamless experiences in every aspect of their lives. The insurance industry, traditionally known for its complex and time-consuming processes, is now undergoing a transformation thanks to embedded in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.