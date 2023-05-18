Research shows we need to be more risk averse when it comes to mental health

Recent research from AXA's Future Risk Report, a global study that provides an overview of the major risks of tomorrow, has revealed that the general public's health concerns are both persisting and broadening, especially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, almost half of general public respondents who selected pandemics among their top risks cited the long-term impacts of Covid as their main concern. In 2022, that rate decreased and members of the public are more worried about new strains of other infectious diseases. With new health scares such as the monkeypox outbreak,...