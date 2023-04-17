Phil Deacon: Adding Premium Waiver to the Guardian IP proposition

Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian, examines why the challenger insurer added a Premium Waiver to its new Income Protection offering, launched earlier this month.
Income Protection cover is an important safety net for people to help them pay for the basics when they're too ill to work. It's a tremendous relief to have this financial protection kick in when they need it, but few clients want to be in this position for long. They want to recover and get on with their life as best they can. With Guardian's launch into Income Protection, a question I was asked recently was: ‘Why is it that, for two people in the same job who suffer the same illness, one person recovers quickly and gets back to work after a few weeks, while the other is not able to go ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.