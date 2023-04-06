The importance of prevention, rather than cure, for noncommunicable diseases

What if I told you that in ten years' time - despite mind-blowing advances in medicine - the burden of NCDs will increase by 17% globally[i]. Would you believe me? World Health Day (7 April) presents a great opportunity for us to reflect and look forward in the areas of health, and health systems. I want to use this important calendar moment to place a particular focus on NCDs, as I believe this is no longer a problem for tomorrow - it is of utmost importance that we place a renewed emphasis on prevention, rather than cure. NCDs are the result of a combination of genetic, physiologi...