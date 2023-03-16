The growing need for education and support to nurture neurodiverse workforces

Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2023

clock • 3 min read

Christine Tanner, lead psychologist at HCA, examines how employers can address the growing need for better education and understanding of neurological conditions in the workplace, and how these can be better supported going forwards.

Neurodiversity is a topic that has risen up the corporate agenda as businesses wake up to the need to acknowledge neurodiversity in their diversity and inclusion agendas. Awareness of the competitive edge a neurodiverse workforce can bring has been widely reported; when JP Morgan actively recruited individuals with autistic spectrum disorder, their team's output increased by 50% within six months. However, there has been little research into the lived experiences of neurodivergent employees and greater understanding is required. As awareness grows, organisations will be considering...

