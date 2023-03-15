The importance of financial advice and protection during the cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis has shown the immense value of financial advice and how long-term protection can be an essential lifeline for families should the unthinkable happen. It is often impalpable expenses, things that can't be seen or touched - such as insurance policies - that are the first to be cut when people feel up against it financially. Intermediaries can play such a key role in supporting customers at their most critical and vulnerable times. They explain, educate, and remind customers why life insurance is important, why they have a policy and how it can positively impact th...