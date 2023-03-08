Emma Vaughan: What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day can mean different things to different people. To me, it is about celebrating all the wonderful things that the women in our lives do. From mothers that love us unconditionally to best friends that make us proud or colleagues that make coming to work fun. One thing I have observed in my 17 years in financial services is that there was a perception that women must be more like their male counterparts to thrive in senior positions. However, the qualities of a good leader, according to Google, do not lend themselves to this way of thinking: Empowerment of o...