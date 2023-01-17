What's happening with financial vulnerability in 2023?

2022 was a challenging year. The FCA's latest Financial Lives survey found that the number of adults with low financial resilience had leapt to 12.9 million - up from 10.7 million in 2020 - with the primary cause thought to be the number of adults who were "heavily burdened by their domestic bills and credit commitments." The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported that Britain was suffering the worst cost of living crunch of any G7 nation, while The Money and Pensions Service found that, in London alone, over a million people had less than £100 in savings. In ...