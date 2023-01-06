Alan Lakey: Children's Core Cover versus Enhanced Cover

CIExpert’s Alan Lakey examines how insurers approach cover for children in their critical illness proposition, comparing the comprehensiveness of enhanced over and the value of core coverage.
At the heart of the advice process is the perpetual trade-off between price and value. This has taken on a keener edge in recent years with many insurers opting to offer a budget critical illness plan alongside a dearer yet more comprehensive version. This twin plan approach enables them to appeal to advisers who focus on premium and those who focus on the quality option. We frequently hear from our subscribers how use of the CIExpert system enables them to easily explain the extra benefits within the comprehensive versions, allowing them to convey the added value available at a relat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.