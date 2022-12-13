Jo Miller: Industry events are great, but do we all feel comfortable?

Many years ago, I was approached at an industry event by someone who made several direct and lewd comments, before suggesting I show him what my hotel room looked like. I didn't know how to react. As far as I was concerned, I was ‘at work' and while he found it amusing, I did the best I could to turn my attention elsewhere. This was not okay. Neither is it okay to hear recent examples of industry colleagues being propositioned at events because "these occasions are the perfect excuse for a bit of fun" and being hounded through the night by people who are inebriated enough to forget...