Jo Miller: Industry events are great, but do we all feel comfortable?

As the conference and awards season comes to a close for the year, Jo Miller reviews the learnings the protection industry can take away from these occasions and how small details can help everyone feel comfortable.
Many years ago, I was approached at an industry event by someone who made several direct and lewd comments, before suggesting I show him what my hotel room looked like. I didn't know how to react. As far as I was concerned, I was ‘at work' and while he found it amusing, I did the best I could to turn my attention elsewhere. This was not okay. Neither is it okay to hear recent examples of industry colleagues being propositioned at events because "these occasions are the perfect excuse for a bit of fun" and being hounded through the night by people who are inebriated enough to forget...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.