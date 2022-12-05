Plant-based protection: A recipe for mutual market growth

Have you ever sat down at a wedding or event next to a committed and vocal vegan? You know, the kind who isn't content to espouse the virtues of a meat/dairy-free diet, but who wants to pass judgement on others who may not make the same choice? I did recently and whilst working my way through an overcooked chicken supreme, (half…) a bottle of pinot and acknowledging the importance of their argument, I found myself desperate to disagree, feeling belligerent and, frankly, unfairly challenged. Sound familiar? We live in a world of increasingly polarised views where social media, amongst ...