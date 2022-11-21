Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace

"The key is to create a culture of support and inclusivity"

Sally Campbell, head of clinical development at Healix Health Services, examines four areas employers should be devoting time and resources in to ensure the needs neurodivergent employees are met.

Around one in seven people in the UK are estimated to be neurodivergent, either having a diagnosis of a recognised disorder such as Autism, Dyslexia or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), or simply experiencing the world differently than their neurotypical colleagues. As a result, it is crucial for employers to understand the true value that neurodivergent people can bring to the workplace, particularly when it comes to problem solving, creative thinking and visual-spatial skills, while also appreciating the difficulties their condition can pose for them in navigating this p...

