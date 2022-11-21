Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace

Around one in seven people in the UK are estimated to be neurodivergent, either having a diagnosis of a recognised disorder such as Autism, Dyslexia or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), or simply experiencing the world differently than their neurotypical colleagues. As a result, it is crucial for employers to understand the true value that neurodivergent people can bring to the workplace, particularly when it comes to problem solving, creative thinking and visual-spatial skills, while also appreciating the difficulties their condition can pose for them in navigating this p...