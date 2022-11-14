CIExpert's Alan Lakey examines the key factors why he believes standalone critical illness is often not in the best interests of consumers, or even advisers.
At the recent Cover Protection & Health Summit, I was asked whether I believed that stand-alone critical illness (SACIC) was a worthwhile product. My answer was no and I was astonished to see that the poll of attendees showed over 50% disagreed with me. Now, I am in favour of choice, and fully accept that unknowledgeable or insistent consumers are able and should be able to purchase whatever they wish. They should be allowed to make their own mistakes, that is free will, but would any adviser who recommends this product be treating his customer fairly, or fulfilling his Consumer Duty...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.