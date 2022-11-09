Karen Woodley: Why customers cannot go without PMI during the cost of living crisis

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, many people across the UK are facing health and financial challenges. Our recent research, Challenging Times: The health and financial fears of UK worker, found that 81% of people have changed their spending habits in recent months because of the increased cost of living. We also discovered that some customers are cancelling insurance products to free up extra money. However, the importance of private medical insurance and the peace of mind it can offer individuals and their families should not be underestimated, even at a time when disposable in...