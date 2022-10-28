Income Protection Awareness Week 2022: Always have a Plan B

Following the Income Protection Awareness Week 2022 (IPAW) earlier this month, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) reviews the inception, planning and not-so-smooth launch of the campaign to raise the profile of income protection (IP) across the financial services industry.
Friday 24 September 2021. The day the inaugural IPTF Income Protection Awareness Week came to a close and we hinted that maybe this should be something we did again. Maybe, it should be an annual event. There followed an analysis of the feedback we collected from various sources and the decision was made. IPAW2022 would be ‘a thing.' Not only that; it should be bigger and better than the first event, which was put together in just 89 days and on zero budget. IPTF members were keen to get behind the initiative and planning began in January (a whole 148 days ahead of the 2021 sched...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.