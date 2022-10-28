Income Protection Awareness Week 2022: Always have a Plan B

Friday 24 September 2021. The day the inaugural IPTF Income Protection Awareness Week came to a close and we hinted that maybe this should be something we did again. Maybe, it should be an annual event. There followed an analysis of the feedback we collected from various sources and the decision was made. IPAW2022 would be ‘a thing.' Not only that; it should be bigger and better than the first event, which was put together in just 89 days and on zero budget. IPTF members were keen to get behind the initiative and planning began in January (a whole 148 days ahead of the 2021 sched...