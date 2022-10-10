World Mental Health Day is a timely reminder that we can all play our part in increasing awareness of mental health issues, work to ensure the right support is in place, and eliminate the stigma that often prevents people from reaching out for support. At Bupa we've seen first-hand the impact that vast societal change can have on people's mental health. The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression[1], and in the current economic landscape, e...