Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis

Providing male staff with a platform to deal with embarrassing health problems can help firms retain staff and attract new talent, writes Helen Lake, director of men's health at Peppy.
Men's physical and mental health is in crisis, of that there's little doubt. Whether it's obesity, depression and suicide, heart disease, bowel cancers or urological issues - male life expectancy continues to lag way behind that of females. Long-embedded attitudes to health, embarrassment and prioritising work over wellbeing prevents men from talking to their GP about health issues - especially urological worries and matters involving the ‘waterworks'. Whilst problems peeing, trouble ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.