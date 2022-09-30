Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis

Men's physical and mental health is in crisis, of that there's little doubt. Whether it's obesity, depression and suicide, heart disease, bowel cancers or urological issues - male life expectancy continues to lag way behind that of females. Long-embedded attitudes to health, embarrassment and prioritising work over wellbeing prevents men from talking to their GP about health issues - especially urological worries and matters involving the ‘waterworks'. Whilst problems peeing, trouble ...