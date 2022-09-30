Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis

“Symptoms are left untreated because of embarrassment or anxiety”

Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis

Providing male staff with a platform to deal with embarrassing health problems can help firms retain staff and attract new talent, writes Helen Lake, director of men's health at Peppy.

Men's physical and mental health is in crisis, of that there's little doubt.  Whether it's obesity, depression and suicide, heart disease, bowel cancers or urological issues - male life expectancy continues to lag way behind that of females. Long-embedded attitudes to health, embarrassment and prioritising work over wellbeing prevents men from talking to their GP about health issues - especially urological worries and matters involving the ‘waterworks'.  Whilst problems peeing, trouble ...

