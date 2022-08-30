Sally Campbell: Addressing men's physical and mental health issues in the workplace

Healix's head of clinical services, Sally Campbell, looks at some of the ways men can be better encouraged to engage with their physical and mental health concerns through the workplace.
The pandemic has created a backlog of diagnoses, treatments and patient care across the healthcare industry. According to the latest data, there are as many as 6.7 million people currently on NSH waiting lists, and the number of patients waiting at least a year to be treated continues to grow. With this intense pressure on the NHS raising concerns over people's ability to seek support and treatment for their health issues, organisations have a crucial role to play to support employees, esp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.