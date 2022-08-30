Sally Campbell: Addressing men's physical and mental health issues in the workplace

“Finding the right services and receiving constructive help is often a difficult task”

clock • 4 min read
Sally Campbell: Addressing men's physical and mental health issues in the workplace

Healix's head of clinical services, Sally Campbell, looks at some of the ways men can be better encouraged to engage with their physical and mental health concerns through the workplace.

The pandemic has created a backlog of diagnoses, treatments and patient care across the healthcare industry. According to the latest data, there are as many as 6.7 million people currently on NSH waiting lists, and the number of patients waiting at least a year to be treated continues to grow. With this intense pressure on the NHS raising concerns over people's ability to seek support and treatment for their health issues, organisations have a crucial role to play to support employees, esp...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Employee Benefits

Half of employees want salary boost for rising cost of living
Employee Benefits

Half of employees want salary boost for rising cost of living

80% of staff want help

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 30 August 2022 • 1 min read
Employers failing on addiction support for staff
Employee Benefits

Employers failing on addiction support for staff

Four in ten business have no interest in implementing

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 August 2022 • 1 min read
Natwest Group adds Peppy menopause support for employees
Employee Benefits

Natwest Group adds Peppy menopause support for employees

Across UK and Ireland

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 August 2022 • 1 min read