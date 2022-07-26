Luis Douglas: Neurodiversity in the workplace

Although the term "neurodiversity" is still relatively new, having been coined by renowned sociologist Judy Singer in 1998, interest in the topic has skyrocketed in recent times. This is so much the case that we can see that Google searches for the term "neurodiversity" have increased by 7,100% in the last five years and by 300% since the beginning of 2022 alone. Furthermore, a 2018 poll found that one in 10 HR representatives stated they are actively working to improve their neurodiver...