Finding a balance in supporting the clinically extremely vulnerable in the workplace

Rus Waygood, protection sales manager at Canada Life, explores how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the workplace landscape and how employers can now address the new needs of their clinically vulnerable staff to the benefit of everyone.
Employers have faced significant challenges over the last two years. Most notably how to support their staff throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and, as we enter a post-pandemic world, how to adopt best practices to cater to all of their employees over the longer-term. As the majority of businesses look to adopt a new normal and head back to the office, a new challenge has emerged for employers - how best to support the clinically extremely vulnerable. There are approximately 3.7 million c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.