Alan Lakey: How does Critical Illness cover prostate cancer?

“Only 5% of men undergo treatment within a year of diagnosis”

clock • 4 min read
CIExpert’s Alan Lakey examines how critical illness policies approach cover for prostate cancer, as well as changes to current diagnosis and treatments.

At the start of April, the NHS issued revised guidance regarding PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing for prostate cancer. Each year over 50,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and 12,000 deaths are recorded. The 2022 National Prostate Cancer Audit Annual Report, which uses data for the year ending 31 March 2020 for England & Wales advised 45,885 new diagnoses, which equates to 51,556 in the UK. More than half (55%) of these were aged 70 or over, with only 13% below age 60. Covid...

