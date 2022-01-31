Johnny Timpson: Triggers to Purchasing Insurance

We all enjoy and experience health and wellbeing with the dimensions of physical, mental, social, financial all interlinked and interdependent. Statistics show one in four of us will likely experience a mental issue at some point in life with this often upsetting, confusing, and frightening for both the individual concerned and their families. So, let's consider what more we could be doing as an industry to support policyholders, colleagues, friends, relations, and their families when they have...