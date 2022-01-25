Philip Mullen: Moving the dial with wellbeing support

Unsurprisingly, Covid-19 has posed a wide-ranging series of challenges for insurers and with the emergence of the Omicron variant, these challenges need confronting. The uptake of digital technologies by businesses during the pandemic has significantly changed the way we live, work, and engage with each other. For example, the pandemic has meant that insurers' traditional operating models have been disrupted and their customers have been forced to move onto digital channels to contact them...