Philip Mullen: Moving the dial with wellbeing support

Insurers are facing new pressures and demands post pandemic, but could new corporate wellbeing packages move the dial, writes Philip Mullen, managing director, UK & Europe Integrated Health Solutions at LifeWorks.
Unsurprisingly, Covid-19 has posed a wide-ranging series of challenges for insurers and with the emergence of the Omicron variant, these challenges need confronting. The uptake of digital technologies by businesses during the pandemic has significantly changed the way we live, work, and engage with each other. For example, the pandemic has meant that insurers' traditional operating models have been disrupted and their customers have been forced to move onto digital channels to contact them...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.