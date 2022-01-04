Andrew Wibberley: New year plans at the IPTF

Whilst everything else changes it feels ever more important to nurture some comforting traditions - and so we enter the end of year review and plans for 2022. At the IPTF we're keen to do this publicly not just because we've got good news to share, but also as payback to the many who have helped us last year with time, ideas and enthusiasm to let them know what's happened, and what we've got in store for the new year. We promised that 2021 would be the year the IPTF shifted gear from enabling...