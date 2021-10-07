Niels Thone: Deploying AI to transform medical claims insurance

The quality of doctor's handwriting may be an old joke, but it has serious implications on processing health insurance claims, writes Sprout.ai's Niels Thone, who examines how artificial intelligence (AI) can resolve this long-standing issue.
The healthcare industry, on the whole, remains largely resistant to digitisation and automation. Information is often still captured manually, in handwritten format - and although an age-old joke, Doctors' handwriting (or any handwriting for that matter) can be challenging to read. Where information is ‘digital', the data sits in restrictive silos - unshareable even within individual NHS trusts. While some areas of the industry are embracing new technologies, this transition will take several...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.