Niels Thone: Deploying AI to transform medical claims insurance

The healthcare industry, on the whole, remains largely resistant to digitisation and automation. Information is often still captured manually, in handwritten format - and although an age-old joke, Doctors' handwriting (or any handwriting for that matter) can be challenging to read. Where information is ‘digital', the data sits in restrictive silos - unshareable even within individual NHS trusts. While some areas of the industry are embracing new technologies, this transition will take several...