Peter Hamilton: Handle with care

In his well-articulated article on the Government's proposals for the NHS and Social Care, Tony Müdd suggested he would like to hear an insurer perspective on the opportunities for product development. This is just one view. It's hard to disagree with much that Tony has said. The ABI's own response noted that "the simpler and clearer the rules about what the state will provide, the easier it will be for insurers to respond to and support customers with what is not covered." This does chime...