ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, examines the reasoning behind taking out a stand-alone critical illness policy and the role of the Financial Ombudsman in the take-up of the product.

The Financial Conduct Authority recently released product sales data for 2020. One major surprise was the 125% increase in the sales of stand-alone critical illness (CIC) policies. Their figures showed 54,028 policies sold which represents 12.6% of all CIC sales. What is the rationale for this increase, up from 6.2% in the previous year? Could it be that these are non-advised sales? I say this because there doesn't appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan rather than a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Regulation

CII launches internal members consultation
Regulation

CII launches internal members consultation

Engagement initiative

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 July 2021 • 2 min read
Regulators launch diversity and inclusivity consultation
Regulation

Regulators launch diversity and inclusivity consultation

For regulated financial services firms

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read
Treasury Committee LCF inquiry urges more 'interventionist' FCA
Regulation

Treasury Committee LCF inquiry urges more 'interventionist' FCA

Regulator faces further pressure in wake of scandal

MIke Sheen
clock 25 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT