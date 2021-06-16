Anna Glod: Using protection policies to help clients with Long Covid
'I know what suffering from Long Covid is like from personal experience'
Umbrella Protect chief executive, Anna Glod, writes about how the protection industry can provide greater support for those suffering with Long Covid and the role that mortgage brokers can play in improving financial wellbeing
There is still a lack of awareness about how to sell protection amongst mortgage brokers - particularly amongst younger brokers. Even though, with Covid, there can scarcely have been a time when it has been more important to talk about protection. This conversation about a lack of protection sales has been happening since way before I was ipart of the industry, but there is very little noticeable shift. Perhaps it is because selling a mortgage and selling protection are essentially different...
