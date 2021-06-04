Protection and the pandemic: What have we learned and where do we go from here?

Legal & General's director of intermediary insurance, Craig Brown, examines what the protection space has learned so far from the Covid-19 pandemic and how the role of the intermediary will play a vital part going forward

A global pandemic tends to put things in perspective and encourages a reassessment of what is important in life. For many of us, that has been looking at how best to protect ourselves and those we love, physically, emotionally, and of course, financially. Those who became ill with Covid-19, lost part or all of their income as a result of lockdown or lost a loved one have been left feeling hugely vulnerable and determined to protect themselves in the future. Meanwhile, many of those who have not...