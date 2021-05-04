Adam Saville: It's official! Physical exercise can save lives (especially during Covid)
‘Work out, save lives'
Regular physical exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of complications and loss of life due to Covid-19, but what does this mean for advisers, asks Vitality's Adam Saville
‘Stay at home, save lives' is the mantra our nation will remember for many generations to come. The 21st Century's answer to ‘Dig for victory' if you will. But it appears, based on recent findings, that the phrase ‘Work out, save lives' could be one that stays with us long beyond the pandemic (if it ever ends). Last week, something curious happened. A recent NY Times article told us something that our data experts at Vitality had already believed to be true. The article, based on a study...
