The perfect opportunity to show how income protection can support financial wellbeing
Stress Awareness Month
Advisers can play a pivotal role in achieving greater financial security by promoting income protection conversations, writes Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter
April marks Stress Awareness Month, an initiative aimed at increasing public awareness of the causes and cures of stress, one of the largest public health challenges of our time. Stress can be caused by a wide variety of factors, but research shows[1] that money is the biggest cause of stress in the UK, with over a quarter of adults feeling stressed about finances every day. For many, these concerns have been exacerbated over the past year due to the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic....
