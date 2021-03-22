Alan Knowles: Impaired Lives, or The Broken Phrase

The protection industry needs to rethink its use of 'impaired lives' to describe people and move towards more inclusive language, writes Cura Financial Services's Alan Knowles

Diversity and inclusion has received a lot of focus in the last few years. We talk about gender and race regularly, and rightly so. Thanks to the incredible work done by Johnny Timpson and the Access to Insurance working party, disability has also had a bright light shone on it. The progress is good, but we are not finished, and the protection market still has much work to do in all areas of diversity and inclusion. Now I know what you are probably thinking: How can a white male who lives...