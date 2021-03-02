David Mead: Just because it's an old idea doesn't make it a bad one!
'Available since 1999'
Future Proof founder and St James Place joint head of protection, David Mead, argues the case for increased use of electronic health records to the benefit of all insurance participants
Having worked within financial services and, more specifically, the protection sector for 21 years, it is not often that I come across an idea that could fundamentally have a positive impact on all of our industry's stakeholders. The remarkable thing about this idea is it is not new; in fact, it has been available since 1999. Customers and many financial advisers often view arranging protection cover as a time-consuming and complicated process. I guess that this perception is exacerbated by...
More on Technology
How well are employers meeting the HR needs of staff remotely?
‘There are clear blind spots for UK benefits programmes’
Digital pain relief pilot yields positive results
Timely programme
MAXIS GBN launches health and productivity calculator
MAXIS Wellness Intelligence Tool
Back pain app outperforms physiotherapy in clinical trial
‘Nationwide epidemic’