Patrick Watt: How we must diversify to close the healthcare inequity gap
'Meet the needs of the many, not just the individual'
The pandemic has presented the healthcare industry with an opportunity to address existing inequalities, writes Bupa Global's commercial director, Patrick Watt.
Over the past year, individuals, businesses and societies around the world have been challenged to adapt to extraordinary circumstances due to Covid-19. The pandemic has shone a harsh light on some of the health and wider inequalities that persist in our society, with the impact of the virus particularly detrimental on people living in areas of high deprivation, BAME communities and the elderly, amongst others. The pandemic has also shone a light on health inequity - the systematic and avoidable...
More on PMI
NHS to open 40 mental health hubs for workers
Based on The Greater Manchester Resilience Hub
Bupa extends access to mental health platform
For corporate customers
Aston Lark acquires two health insurance broker firms
Completion expected March
Simply Business adds online access to health insurance
Equipsme included on platform
Private healthcare sector finishes 2020 strongly
PHIN data shows