Alan Lakey: The confusion around Less Advanced Cancers

What is covered and what isn’t under critical illness plans? asks the CIExpert director

The inclusion of less advanced cancers was introduced by Skandia in June 2003 for prostate and breast. Since then, particularly over the past five years, it has become the norm for insurers to provide coverage, on an additional condition basis, for a wide range of less advanced cancers. Originally this coverage extended to breast and prostate cancers and quickly extended to the oesophagus, cervix and other areas. Latterly many insurers have begun using an umbrella heading termed ‘less advanced...