Health insurance: Key trends, challenges and opportunities ahead

Isaac Feiner explores key trends, challenges and opportunities for health insurance brokers

I think we can all agree it has been and continues to be a challenging year for many. Unfortunately, the Covid situation has not abated and we are a long way off from resuming ‘normal' daily life. Like everything around us, the private medical insurance (PMI) industry has been affected - for good and for bad. Those of you who know me are well acquainted with my approach to always focus on the positives of life, so here I will explore the key trends, challenges and opportunities available to...