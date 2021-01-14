Group risk: Five positives we can take forward

GRiD’s Katharine Moxham offers an optimistic view of the group risk industry for 2021

It's crystal ball gazing time of year but, unsurprisingly, the ball's misted up just now. Some of the hopes for a better 2021 turned to dust following greater uncertainty with the emergence of a more virulent strain and subsequent imposition of a second national lockdown, announced on the first working day of the year. However, rather than dwell on that, let's remind ourselves of the positives from 2020 that group risk practitioners can take forward into 2021. We all now understand our human...