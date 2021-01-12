Critical illness: Seven areas to keep an eye on

CIExpert director Alan Lakey explores what's in store for critical illness cover (CIC) this year

2020 was an eventful year where insurers focused on improving their plans rather than adding conditions or emblazoning old pigs with a coating of frosted plum lipstick. A corner has been turned and I hope, and expect, to see more positive moves in the coming year. As 2021 gets underway, here are seven areas to keep an eye on. Condition numbers The cult of condition counting is doomed and insurers have been busy culling useless and claim-free conditions such as HIV and Loss of Speech....