Critical illness: Seven areas to keep an eye on
During 2021
CIExpert director Alan Lakey explores what's in store for critical illness cover (CIC) this year
2020 was an eventful year where insurers focused on improving their plans rather than adding conditions or emblazoning old pigs with a coating of frosted plum lipstick. A corner has been turned and I hope, and expect, to see more positive moves in the coming year. As 2021 gets underway, here are seven areas to keep an eye on. Condition numbers The cult of condition counting is doomed and insurers have been busy culling useless and claim-free conditions such as HIV and Loss of Speech....
More on Critical Illness
COVER Excellence Awards Winners Special - eBook is live!
Leading by example
How CI insurers pay out for less advanced cancer of the prostate
Over 50,000 diagnoses in the UK during 2018
Scottish Widows: Spotlight on critical illness
Watch the full presentation
Critical illness claims falling as men put off seeing doctor
Aegon research shows
Could this be the start of a new conditions race… this time to the bottom?
Tim Lewis on AIG's recent critical illness overhaul