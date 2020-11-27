Business protection: Taking a joined-up approach to SMEs and people
Advisers & providers – your country’s SMEs need you! Thought #4
Why a focus on business first, people second might be the best SME door opener, writes Colin Fitzgerald
The health, happiness and motivation of employees is a leadership priority. That's a fact. But for SMEs, many of whom are struggling to remain afloat right now, taking out a group income protection (IP) plan is probably the last thing on their minds, even if it could bring numerous advantages to both their business and their employees in terms of proactive wellbeing and financial peace of mind (it might even save the company money - more on which later). Another fact: more businesses protect themselves...
