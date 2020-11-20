Ian Sawyer: 25 years of being a protection broker - Part two
'Here's to the next 25 years!'
Assured Futures' director reflects on a quarter of a century in the business
We began trading private medical insurance (PMI) as well as protection in 2004, which was the year broadband internet became available in residential homes, kicking off the need for online comparison services for consumers, not just advisers. That was also the year 10 new countries joined the European Union, including Poland. The UK is now proud to host over a million Polish nationals, and we have since built Polplan, our brilliant Polish general insurance and life insurance teams. 2008 was...
