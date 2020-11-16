Could this be the start of a new conditions race… this time to the bottom?

Tim Lewis on AIG's recent critical illness overhaul

Could this be the start of a new conditions race… this time to the bottom?
  • Tim Lewis
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Why AIG sought to make CI simpler by broadening coverage while reducing condition count

The industry cry has long been that complexity is a barrier to critical illness cover (CI) take-up and that we need to simplify CI. It turns out, in such a competitive and nuanced market, that making things simpler is anything but simple. So should we just accept that CI is a continuous and complex conditions race or face the challenge head on and take a different approach? As an insurer, you could tread the familiar path of adding a condition, tweaking some wording, or increasing the additional...

To continue reading...

More on Critical Illness