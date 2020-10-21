Ian Sawyer: 25 years of being a protection broker - part one

As Assured Futures celebrates its silver jubilee, Ian Sawyer reflects on the good times – and the bad

All the way back in 1995, we began trading as a protection broker, which might just make us the oldest protection broker in the industry. We've seen a lot of changes over that time - most of them good, but not always. Who remembers Scottish Provident being on the front page of The Times in 2003 for pulling cover for anyone working for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) ahead of the proposed Iraq war? Do you remember the Pru pulling thousands of CI policies in the pipeline in a mix up over reinsurance...