What to consider if your employees are returning to the office

Let our experience provide you with risk assessment pointers, says Nasrin Hossain, Culture Director at Shepherds Friendly

Like many companies in the UK, Shepherds Friendly made the switch to remote working back in March when the ramifications of Covid-19 became clearer. This was a decision we took to protect the wellbeing of our staff and maintain the service we provide to our members. While it's been great to see how we've been able to keep on with business as usual, like many friendly societies and other financial services companies we have a close knit and sociable team, so it's been essential to stay in touch...