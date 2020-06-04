Alan Lakey: The complexity of valuing critical illness claims wordings

The importance of getting it right

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
  • Alan Lakey
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

I am often asked how CIExpert arrives at its scores for critical illness conditions

There is no secret to this because it uses similar techniques to the reinsurers who underwrite the plans and base their premiums on the likelihood of a claim. Unlike reinsurers, it does not incorporate assumptions of trends. Nor is there any fat or profit margin, because it simply reflects the most up to date incidence figures taking into account the comorbidities and other factors that influence them. Males and females demonstrate varying risk levels because many conditions are gender specific...

To continue reading...

More on Critical Illness