Four areas where COVID-19 is driving innovation
E-signatures, medicals screenings, added-value services, remote working
iPipeline's Paul Yates explores how the coronavirus crisis is accelerating change in protection technology
The UK government has often invoked wartime language in its effort to combat COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to "win the fight" and "beat the enemy", and he even declared that he is the head of a "wartime government". While it's questionable how far the war analogy can be stretched, what is clear is that just like in a war we are seeing accelerated change in a number of different areas. The saying goes that necessity is the mother of invention, and this is certainly true in the...
More on Technology
Machine learning social media platform launched to advertise life insurance
‘Positive time to advertise insurance’
Customer Care Awards goes virtual and shortlist announced!
Online ceremony on 15 July
L&G introduces digital trust process
Insurer adds digital approach to allow its existing customers to place their policies in trust
Online searches for protection falling
Following initial spike
INTRODUCING… COVER Deskflix
Season 1 coming soon