Why less GP reports should not stall protection policies

Andrew Gething explores how tele-underwriting could be the answer for insurers delaying applications

Driven by the pressure put on the healthcare system by the COVID-19 crisis, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has recommended that insurers reduce or cease the number of general practitioner reports (GPRs) being requested, and some insurers have followed this advice. This is undeniably sensible, as all medical practices are operating under considerable increased stress. This creates an obvious issue, however, since obtaining a GPR is often a key step in issuing an insurance policy, for...