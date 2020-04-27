Why less GP reports should not stall protection policies
‘There is a statistically proven alternative to the GPR’
Andrew Gething explores how tele-underwriting could be the answer for insurers delaying applications
Driven by the pressure put on the healthcare system by the COVID-19 crisis, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has recommended that insurers reduce or cease the number of general practitioner reports (GPRs) being requested, and some insurers have followed this advice. This is undeniably sensible, as all medical practices are operating under considerable increased stress. This creates an obvious issue, however, since obtaining a GPR is often a key step in issuing an insurance policy, for...
More on Underwriting
What are protection advisers' key concerns during COVID-19?
Underwriting, premium holidays and insurer communication
Which protection networks are offering COVID-19 support?
'Real time' information and updates
Aviva resumes requesting medical evidence
For all new and pipeline applications
British Friendly makes three key underwriting changes
'To help advisers'